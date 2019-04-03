Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent from voluntary workouts
McCoy was not present for the start of the Buccaneer's offseason program Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
This isn't entirely surprising after head coach Bruce Arians publically acknowledge the possibility McCoy could be cut or traded at a later point this offseason. However, there still no telling how long it may take McCoy to report to Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old is due a non-guaranteed $13 million base salary in 2019 after a 2018 season in which he took home six sacks and Pro Football Focus' 33rd-overall grade among defensive linemen.
