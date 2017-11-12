Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Active Week 10
McCoy (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Jets, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
McCoy never appeared to be in real danger of missing Sunday's contest, as he'd worked back up to a full practice by Friday. His presence will be especially valued with the Buccaneers already short-handed on the defensive line, as William Gholston is inactive with the neck injury that caused him to get carted off the field against the Saints in Week 9.
