Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation
McCoy (ankle/shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McCoy began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 30-year-old will take up his usual starting role at defensive tackle for the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Records sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready for action Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15