Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation

McCoy (ankle/shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy began the week as a limited practice participant but was able to practice fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 30-year-old will take up his usual starting role at defensive tackle for the Buccaneers.

