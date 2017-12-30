Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation

McCoy (biceps) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday but was able to finish the week with a full practice to avoid the questionable tag. This was to be expected after McCoy indicated earlier this week that he was going to play in Sunday's season finale.

