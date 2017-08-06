Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Continues disrupting offense Saturday

McCoy turned in another strong practice Saturday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Dirk Koetter has commented that McCoy has been virtually unblockable at times during camp, and Saturday was yet another example of the disruptive presence he's been in virtually each practice. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle recorded two consecutive tackles for loss during team drills at the start of practice and also blew up an attempted screen play near the end of the session, stopping it for a loss. McCoy tallied seven sacks over 15 games in his first season in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme in 2016, so he could be even more productive this coming season with a year of experience under his belt.