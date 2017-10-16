Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Continues hitting quarterback Sunday

McCoy posted two solo tackles -- including one sack -- and three total quarterback hits in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.

McCoy has logged a sack in each of his past two contests after failing to get to the quarterback in each of his first three games. The eight-year veteran continues to be solid IDP option primarily due to his sack upside, and he also boasts serviceable tackle numbers for an interior defender.

