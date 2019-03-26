Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Could be cut or traded

Coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the possibility McCoy won't stay with the Buccaneers for the 2019 season, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "[McCoy]'s not as disruptive as he was four years ago," Arians said Tuesday. "He's still a good player. If he's here, he's our starting three (technique)."

A repot in February suggested McCoy would have a place in the Bucs' new 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, but the comment from Arians on Tuesday suggests its far from a sure thing. Given his non-guaranteed $13 million base salary for 2019, the 31-year-old defensive tackle could end up with a new team before Week 1. The skill assessment from Arians is debatable, as McCoy ranked top 20 in the league for quarterback hits both of the past two seasons, creating far more pressure than the sack numbers alone suggest.