Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Deemed questionable

The Buccaneers have listed McCoy (shoulder) as questionable for their Week 10 game against the Jets.

McCoy was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a full workload Friday. Thus, he appears to be heading in the right direction for Sunday's contest. Should he ultimately be unable to go, look for Sealver Siliga to to see increased snaps at defensive tackle. Expect confirmation on his status closer to kickoff.

