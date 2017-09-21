Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Does not practice Wednesday

McCoy has sustained an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly McCoy suffered the injury or how severe it is at this point. The Buccaneers could simply be exercising caution with their star defensive tackle, but until practice Thursday and Friday it's difficult to gauge his status for Week 3.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories