Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Does not practice Wednesday
McCoy has sustained an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when exactly McCoy suffered the injury or how severe it is at this point. The Buccaneers could simply be exercising caution with their star defensive tackle, but until practice Thursday and Friday it's difficult to gauge his status for Week 3.
