Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Dominant in Monday's practice
McCoy stood out Monday in the team's first practice with full pads, Joe Kania of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The Pro Bowl defensive tackle said earlier this offseason that he was determined to improve his play late in games in 2017, and he certainly got things off on the right foot Monday. McCoy was frequently in the backfield during team drills and won the majority of his one-on-one battles as well. The Bucs are already flashing alignments that feature both McCoy and defensive end Robert Ayers playing inside, a formation they utilized with success last season.
