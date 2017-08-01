Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Dominant in pads Monday
McCoy stood out in the Bucs' first padded practice of camp Monday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The Pro Bowl defensive tackle said earlier this offseason that he was determined to step his play up late in games in 2017, and he certainly got things started on the right foot in his first official padded practice of the summer. McCoy was frequently in the backfield during team drills and won the majority of his one-on-one battles as well. The Bucs are already flashing alignments that feature both McCoy and defensive end Robert Ayers playing inside, a formation they utilized with success last season.
