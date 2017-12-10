Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Done for day
McCoy (shoulder/biceps) is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy has played over 50 defensive snaps in 11 of 12 games so far, proving he's one of the Bucs' most trusted run stuffers. For the time being, McCoy will likely be replaced by Sealver Siliga.
