Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: First sack of season in Week 5 loss
McCoy tallied four tackles (three solo), one sack and one pass defensed in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
The All-Pro tackle notched his first quarterback takedown of 2017 and posted four tackles for the third consecutive game. McCoy's five tackles for loss through the first four games corroborate that he's been a disruptive force at times, and given the relative ease with which he penetrated blockers this season, he could well see his sack numbers start to pile up in coming weeks as well.
