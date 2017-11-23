Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Full participant Thursday

McCoy (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

McCoy was limited in Wednesday's practice with a lingering shoulder injury, but it appears as though it was a precautionary measure. Following his full session Thursday, look for McCoy to be a full go Sunday in Atlanta.

