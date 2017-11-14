Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Gets to quarterback in Week 10
McCoy (shoulder) tallied three tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits overall in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
The Buccaneers pounded Jets quarterback Josh McCown in the Week 10 win, and McCoy played a pivotal role in creating pressure on the 38-year-old signal caller. The Pro Bowl tackle logged his first sack since Week 6 and remains behind the pace that allowed him to compile seven in 2016. However, given his pedigree, McCoy is certainly capable of racking up quarterback takedowns in short stretches, so he's always in play as a viable IDP option.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
