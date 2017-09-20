Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Harasses quarterback in opener
McCoy totaled three tackles (one solo), including two for loss, and compiled four quarterback hits in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
The defensive tackle opened up the season in his typically disruptive style, getting after former teammate and Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throughout the blowout win. McCoy showed no signs of slowing down in 2016 during his age-28 season and appears primed for another productive campaign if the opener is any indication.
