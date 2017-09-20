Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Harasses quarterback throughout opener

McCoy totaled three tackles (one solo), including two for loss, and compiled four quarterback hits in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

The perennial Pro Bowler opened up the season serving as his usually disruptive self, getting after former teammate and current Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throughout the blowout win. McCoy showed no signs of slowing down in 2016 during what was his age-28 season and appears primed for another productive campaign if the opener is any indication.