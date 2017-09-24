Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Hindered by ankle injury Sunday

McCoy accounted for just two tackles during Sunday's game against the Vikings as he was affected by the ankle injury that kept him limited in practice this week.

McCoy limped to the sideline on numerous occasions during Sunday's loss, clearly still hindered by the ankle issue. His participation in practice throughout the upcoming week figures to be limited, while it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for next Sunday's game against the Giants.

