Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Hindered by ankle injury Sunday
McCoy accounted for just two tackles during Sunday's game against the Vikings as he was affected by the ankle injury that kept him limited in practice this week.
McCoy limped to the sideline on numerous occasions during Sunday's loss, clearly still hindered by the ankle issue. His participation in practice throughout the upcoming week figures to be limited, while it remains to be seen if he'll be ready for next Sunday's game against the Giants.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Suiting up in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns in limited fashion Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Harasses quarterback in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns from groin injury Tuesday•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...