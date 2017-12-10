Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Injures shoulder, return doubtful

McCoy suffered shoulder and biceps injuries against the Lions on Sunday and is doubtful to return, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy has 40 tackles (29 solo) and five sacks through 12 games, and these two injuries could keep him out an extended time if deemed serious. For now, expect journeyman Sealver Siliga to slot in at defensive tackle.

