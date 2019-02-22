Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Likely staying in Tampa

McCoy is expected to stay in Tampa Bay for 2019, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rumors of a split made sense given that McCoy has spent his entire career in a 4-3 scheme and carries a non-guaranteed $13 million base salary for 2019. However, new head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles reportedly hope to retain the veteran lineman, as they believe he can play some defensive end in a 3-4 alignment. McCoy would still be an interior rusher on passing downs, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he led the team with 21 quarterback hits and ranked third with six sacks (in 14 games). He'll turn 31 at the end of February and has three seasons remaining on a seven-year extension.