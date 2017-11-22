Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in practice
McCoy (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McCoy has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury all month, but it's yet to prevent him from playing in a game. Thus, his limitations Wednesday were likely maintenance-related.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Season-high tackle total in win•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Gets to quarterback in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Active Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Deemed questionable•
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...