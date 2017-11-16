Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice
McCoy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Pro Bowl defensive tackle worked through his shoulder injury in Week 10 to recorded three tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits against the Jets. The Buccaneers are likely just being cautious with McCoy, who turned in two limited sessions last week before working back up to a full practice by Friday. The same pattern could well hold true ahead of Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Dolphins, with the final two practice reports of the week sure to shed further light on McCoy's status.
