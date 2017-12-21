Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice
McCoy (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy has been dealing with the injury since exiting the Week 14 loss to the Lions after one play. While he was able to avoid the surgeon's knife, he was forced to sit out last Monday night's loss to the Falcons. McCoy remains hopeful of playing Sunday against the Panthers, with Thursday's injury report slated to shed further light on his progress, or lack thereof, toward that goal.
