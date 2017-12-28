Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice

McCoy (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

McCoy was back in action in last Sunday's loss to the Panthers and managed four tackles (two solo) and a sack over 53 snaps. His limited participation to start Week 17 prep is likely just precautionary, as there were no reported setbacks stemming from his extended workload versus Carolina and McCoy has made his intentions of taking the field in the regular-season finale known in no uncertain terms. The final two practice reports of the week should definitively confirm McCoy's availability.