Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice
McCoy (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports
The Pro Bowl tackle participated on 90 percent (54 snaps) of the Buccaneers' defensive plays Sunday against the Saints, so the limited participation may just be a maintenance-related strategy on the part of the team. McCoy has played in all eight games this year, totaling 24 tackles (18 solo) -- including six for loss -- two sacks and a pass defensed. He wouldn't appear to be in any danger of missing the Week 10 tilt against the Jets, but the final two practice sessions of the week should shed definitive light.
