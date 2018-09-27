Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited Wednesday
McCoy (biceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
McCoy apparently came up with the injury during Monday night's loss to the Steelers, and it was serious enough to affect his practice participation to a degree Wednesday. The remainder of the practice week should provide clarity on whether the issue has any chance of keeping the Pro Bowl defensive tackle from suiting up against the Bears in Week 4.
