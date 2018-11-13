Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs sack Sunday
McCoy recorded one sack across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Immediately after rookie Vita Vea reached Alex Smith for his first career sack, McCoy reached Smith for his third sack of the season. The run-stuffer now has 13 tackles (five solo) on the season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...