Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: May have torn biceps
McCoy fears he suffered a torn biceps during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
McCoy probably has a good idea, given that he suffered the same injury in both 2010 and 2011, his first two seasons in the league. The already-struggling Tampa defense can ill afford to lose its only real pass rushing threat, but it appears that's what's going to happen.
