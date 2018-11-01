Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Thursday

McCoy (calf) did not practice Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy was able to log a limited participation in practice to begin the week, so his total absence is unexpected. It seems likely that the defensive tackle's lack of practice is related to the calf injury which has caused him to miss two straight games, but it's worth noting that McCoy could have simply spent the day with his newborn child. The Buccaneers' final injury report of the week should shed some light on McCoy's chances of suiting up against the Panthers on Sunday.

