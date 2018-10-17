Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Wednesday

McCoy (calf) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

McCoy was not spotted wearing a boot on his right foot Wednesday despite wearing one after Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. McCoy should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, and if the veteran defensive tackle is unable to get healthy it could once again signify increased snaps for rookie Vita Vea.

