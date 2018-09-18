Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches first sack of season

McCoy logged three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and was credited with two quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

McCoy logged his first quarterback takedown of 2018 when he brought down Nick Foles. The 30-year-old also logged three tackles for the second straight game to open the season, and he appears ready to offer solid IDP value for yet another campaign.