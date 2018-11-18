Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches sack Sunday
McCoy recorded four tackles (all solo) and one sack during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants.
McCoy took down veteran quarterback Eli Manning for his fourth sack of the season. The veteran defensive end's low tackle volume makes him difficult to trust in IDP formats, as he only has 17 tackles on the season. McCoy will look to bounce back against the 49ers in Week 12.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Logs half-sack in return to action•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready for action Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...