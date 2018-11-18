Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Notches sack Sunday

McCoy recorded four tackles (all solo) and one sack during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants.

McCoy took down veteran quarterback Eli Manning for his fourth sack of the season. The veteran defensive end's low tackle volume makes him difficult to trust in IDP formats, as he only has 17 tackles on the season. McCoy will look to bounce back against the 49ers in Week 12.

