Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Out Week 15

McCoy (biceps) will not play in Monday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy injured his biceps on the first play of last week's 21-24 loss to the Lions. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle subsequently underwent an MRI, and while the results are unknown, it was determined he would avoid surgery. The team remains optimistic the 29-year-old can still return this season, but it will not be for their Week 15 contest.