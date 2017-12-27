Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Productive in return from injury
McCoy (biceps) managed four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
McCoy was effective in his return from what was effectively a two-game absence, considering he'd exited the Week 14 loss to the Lions after one play. The perennial Pro Bowler managed his first sack since Week 11, while his tackle total was also his best since that contest. McCoy needs one takedown of Drew Brees in the regular-season finale versus the Saints this coming Sunday to post at least seven sacks for the fifth consecutive campaign.
