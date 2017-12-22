Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Sunday
McCoy (biceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
McCoy missed the Buccaneers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons, but he was able to log a full practice on Friday after a pair of limited sessions earlier in the week. All signs point to McCoy suiting up in Week 16 at this point, resulting in depth roles for Clinton McDonald and Sealver Siliga at defensive tackle.
