Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 3

McCoy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy started out the week not practicing but worked up to a full participant Friday, so it looks as though the team was just exercising some caution. The 29-year-old looks as though he will be ready to play against the Vikings on Sunday, which could be especially important with fellow defensive tackle Chris Baker (illness) listed as doubtful.