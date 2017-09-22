Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 3

McCoy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

McCoy started out the week not practicing but worked up to a full participant Friday, so it looks as though the team was just exercising some caution. The 29-year-old looks as though he will be ready to play against the Vikings on Sunday, which could be especially important with fellow defensive tackle Chris Baker (illness) listed as doubtful.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories