Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 9
McCoy (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
McCoy was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday but didn't face any limitations at Friday's practice. The 30-year-old has missed the last two games but appears on track for a return against the Panthers.
