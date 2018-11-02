Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Week 9

McCoy (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday but didn't face any limitations at Friday's practice. The 30-year-old has missed the last two games but appears on track for a return against the Panthers.

