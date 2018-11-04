Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready for action Sunday
McCoy (calf) will play Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McCoy will return from a two-game hiatus to face off with a division rival. He'll record starter snaps, but the veteran defensive tackle had just eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in the first five games, making him an unattractive IDP option.
