Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ready to play Sunday

McCoy (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

McCoy was able to put in a full practice Friday, resulting in him avoiding the questionable tag for the Week 11 matchup. The five-time Pro Bowler had his most disruptive game of the season in last Sunday's victory over the Jets, logging two sacks as part of a four-tackle effort.

