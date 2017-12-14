Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Remains hopeful of returning this season
McCoy, who hurt his biceps early in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions, remains hopeful of playing this season, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McCoy was reportedly hurt on the first play of the contest, although he logged a total of 12 snaps overall before exiting. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was slated for an MRI earlier this week as per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, but the results have yet to be publicized by the Buccaneers. Thursday's injury report -- the first of the week since Tampa doesn't play until Monday night -- should shed further light on McCoy's status.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: May have torn biceps•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Done for day•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Injures shoulder, return doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Two tackles for loss in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Full participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in practice•
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...