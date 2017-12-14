Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Remains hopeful of returning this season

McCoy, who hurt his biceps early in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions, remains hopeful of playing this season, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy was reportedly hurt on the first play of the contest, although he logged a total of 12 snaps overall before exiting. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was slated for an MRI earlier this week as per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, but the results have yet to be publicized by the Buccaneers. Thursday's injury report -- the first of the week since Tampa doesn't play until Monday night -- should shed further light on McCoy's status.