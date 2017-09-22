Play

Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns in limited fashion Thursday

McCoy (ankle) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

As per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the significant limp McCoy had Wednesday was gone and he appeared to be moving well in the portion of practice open to the media. This latest development bodes well for McCoy's availability heading into Sunday's Week 3 tilt versus the Vikings, but Friday's participation report should provide a clearer picture.

