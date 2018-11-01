Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Returns to practice Wednesday
McCoy (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
McCoy has been absent from practice and games the last two weeks, so Wednesday's development is especially encouraging. The multi-time Pro Bowler's presence on the defensive line has particularly been missed from a run-stopping perspective, as the Buccaneers have allowed the Browns' Nick Chubb and the Bengals' Joe Mixon a combined 203 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 39 carries during his absence. McCoy's status will be carefully monitored throughout the rest of the week ahead of a Week 9 divisional clash versus a team with another top-flight running back in the Panthers.
