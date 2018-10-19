Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Ruled out for Sunday

McCoy (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

McCoy didn't practice at all this week and will now miss a second straight game. With starting defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) also ruled out, the Tamp Bay defense is in even worse shape than usual, which is good news for Baker Mayfield and the rest of the Cleveland offense.

