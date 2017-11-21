Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Season-high tackle total in win

McCoy racked up seven tackles (three solo) -- including one sack -- and three quarterback hits overall in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

The 29-year-old has been battling a nagging shoulder injury, but the ailment didn't seem to affect him in the least in Sunday's dominating effort. McCoy's tackle tally was a season best, and he now has three sacks in his last two games. The Pro Bowler is perpetually a higher-end IDP option among defensive linemen, a designation that should endure through the balance of the campaign.