Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Set to be released

The Buccaneers informed McCoy on Monday that they plan to release him, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McCoy was owed $13 million for 2019 which led Tampa Bay to seek out potential trade partners, but the team was apparently unable to find any suitors and can cut him with no dead-cap penalty. The 31-year-old was not present for voluntary workouts or the start of OTAs last week. McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Buccaneers but seems likely to have numerous options in free agency.