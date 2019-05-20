Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Set to be released
The Buccaneers informed McCoy on Monday that they plan to release him, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McCoy was owed $13 million for 2019 which led Tampa Bay to seek out potential trade partners, but the team was apparently unable to find any suitors and can cut him with no dead-cap penalty. The 31-year-old was not present for voluntary workouts or the start of OTAs last week. McCoy spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Buccaneers but seems likely to have numerous options in free agency.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent for start of OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Absent from voluntary workouts•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Could be cut or traded•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Likely staying in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Wraps up '18 in solid form•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...