Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Starts week with limited practice
McCoy (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
McCoy logged a robust complement of 55 snaps in the Week 14 loss to the Saints, when he was credited with a sole assisted tackle. The multi-time Pro Bowler has seen his production wane during the stretch run, as he's notched just one tackle apiece for three straight games overall. McCoy's limited participation is almost assuredly a form of maintenance for the nine-year veteran, as there's no indication at this point that his Week 15 status is in any jeopardy.
