Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Suiting up in Week 3
McCoy (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt versus the Vikings, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The perennial Pro Bowler will thus be in his usual interior line spot, and his presence will be particularly valued with fellow tackle Chris Baker (illness) sidelined. McCoy will lead the charge against a Vikings ground game that could provide standout rookie RB Dalvin Cook with plenty of volume.
