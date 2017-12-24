Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Suiting up Sunday
McCoy (biceps) is active for Sunday's game against Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
McCoy sat out last week's game but was able to return to full practice by Friday, rendering his active status as no surprise. Expect him to see his usual role along the defensive line.
