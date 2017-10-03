Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Three stops behind line Sunday

McCoy (ankle) posted four tackles (all solo) -- including three for loss -- and logged a quarterback hit in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle gutted out a sore ankle that has been plaguing him for the last two weeks-plus, playing on 67 of a possible 80 snaps and serving as the disruptive force he has a well-earned reputation for being. McCoy has yet to log a sack through three games but already has five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, so penetration hasn't been a problem. He'll set his sights on the fairly stationary target that is Tom Brady when the Bucs tangle with the Patriots in a Thursday night Week 5 matchup.