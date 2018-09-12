Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Trio of stops in opener
McCoy logged three tackles (one solo), including one for loss, and was credited with two quarterback hits overall during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
Given the aerial display put on by both quarterbacks in Week 1, the biggest IDP value was derived from linebackers, safeties and corners that were forced to make plenty of tackles after receptions. However, McCoy managed to carve out a decent performance with limited opportunity, considering Saints running backs only tallied a modest 12 rushes with New Orleans forced to play catch-up for most of the contest. Big things are expected from McCoy this season despite the relatively nondescript start, as the infusion of the talent the defensive line enjoyed this past offseason should reduce the number of double teams the Pro Bowl defensive tackle sees.
